SATIVA •10K JACK (Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk) Is a phenomenal phenotype selection of the legendary Jack Herer strain. Selected for its unique fruit forward nose with the cerebral elevation you would expect from a world-class sativa, coupled with an uplifting clear-headed feeling that stays with you through the day. Notes of jackfruit, pine cleaner, and citrus •NINA LIMONE (Super Lemon Haze X Rebel God Smoke) An uplifting almost soaring effect this is a must-have sativa for those looking for a heady boost. Great for keeping it lively or grinding away on a long work day. Notes of spice, lemon, and lime INDICA •LAVENDER KUSH (Super Skunk x Big Skunk Korean x Afghani Hawaiian) Known for an ability to calm and sooth, this is a go-to for helping with sleep and managing life's daily stresses. Perfect for ending a long day or relaxing on a weekend getaway. Notes of lavender, fresh flowers and a hint of cyan •SENSI STAR This classic indica strain is renowned for delivering a powerful full-body effect with a subtle cerebral uplifting. Perfect for managing pain without keeping your head in a fog. A true gift for those in need of an alternative to tradition pharmaceutical Notes of citrus, berries, and sweet earth HYBRID •GRAPEFRUIT OG (BC Kush X Grapefruit) This hybrid offering is a classic Afghan Kush strain with soothing yet mentally stimulating effects. Great for activating the creative and keeping it mellow without locking you out on the couch. Notes of Grapefruit, citrus, and earth. •CINDY 99 Cinderella 99, is a sativa-dominant hybrid known for a dreamy, cerebral high with a light grounding effect. Great for social events to long walks in nature, “Cindy” truly is a universal companion. Notes of Sweet citrus with earthy overtones The PAX Era is a lightweight, pocket-sized device providing consumers with a discreet, on- demand vaping experience. The Era’s large temperature range and precise control settings allow the user to personalize their pulls. The device can be controlled through the PAX Vapor App, allowing easy access to features such as specific temperature controls and device lockout mode.
on May 19th, 2019
I've tried lots of pax pods in the past and they disappointed, but Legion of Bloom impressed the hell out of me from the first pull!!!
on February 26th, 2019
I diggin my Pax Era vape!!! I realized at the amazingly low price that it's a "give them the razors, then sell them the blades!" marking plan, but the 1/2 gram cartridges are not as expensive as i thought they'd be and the quality is through the roof!!! It's made very well, it is sleek, sexy, and discreet. It's convenient with nothing to clean or maintain and even has built-in games you can actually play with this fun small easy to charge, device. It works perfectly, battery and pods last a long time, and I love the app and the ability to measure my sessions so I stay in control of my dose. I don't have a single complaint and highly recommend it to all my over 2,000 Hawaiian Patients. MAHALO PAX!!! Now get an account in Hawaii or tell me how to please? I'd love to be involved with licensing the pods ;)
on December 18th, 2018
I love my Pax Era! It's well made, it is sleek and discreet. It's convenient with nothing to clean or maintain. It works perfectly, battery and pods last a long time, and I love the app and the ability to measure my sessions so I stay in control of my dose. I don't have a single complaint and highly recommend it.