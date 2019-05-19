About this product

SATIVA •10K JACK (Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk) Is a phenomenal phenotype selection of the legendary Jack Herer strain. Selected for its unique fruit forward nose with the cerebral elevation you would expect from a world-class sativa, coupled with an uplifting clear-headed feeling that stays with you through the day. Notes of jackfruit, pine cleaner, and citrus •NINA LIMONE (Super Lemon Haze X Rebel God Smoke) An uplifting almost soaring effect this is a must-have sativa for those looking for a heady boost. Great for keeping it lively or grinding away on a long work day. Notes of spice, lemon, and lime INDICA •LAVENDER KUSH (Super Skunk x Big Skunk Korean x Afghani Hawaiian) Known for an ability to calm and sooth, this is a go-to for helping with sleep and managing life's daily stresses. Perfect for ending a long day or relaxing on a weekend getaway. Notes of lavender, fresh flowers and a hint of cyan •SENSI STAR This classic indica strain is renowned for delivering a powerful full-body effect with a subtle cerebral uplifting. Perfect for managing pain without keeping your head in a fog. A true gift for those in need of an alternative to tradition pharmaceutical Notes of citrus, berries, and sweet earth HYBRID •GRAPEFRUIT OG (BC Kush X Grapefruit) This hybrid offering is a classic Afghan Kush strain with soothing yet mentally stimulating effects. Great for activating the creative and keeping it mellow without locking you out on the couch. Notes of Grapefruit, citrus, and earth. •CINDY 99 Cinderella 99, is a sativa-dominant hybrid known for a dreamy, cerebral high with a light grounding effect. Great for social events to long walks in nature, “Cindy” truly is a universal companion. Notes of Sweet citrus with earthy overtones The PAX Era is a lightweight, pocket-sized device providing consumers with a discreet, on- demand vaping experience. The Era’s large temperature range and precise control settings allow the user to personalize their pulls. The device can be controlled through the PAX Vapor App, allowing easy access to features such as specific temperature controls and device lockout mode.