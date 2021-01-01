 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Blue Clutch - Smell Proof (compact)

Blue Clutch - Smell Proof (compact)

by Level 1620

Write a review
Level 1620 Storage Flower Storage Blue Clutch - Smell Proof (compact)
Level 1620 Storage Flower Storage Blue Clutch - Smell Proof (compact)
Level 1620 Storage Flower Storage Blue Clutch - Smell Proof (compact)
Level 1620 Storage Flower Storage Blue Clutch - Smell Proof (compact)

$37.30MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Bag Size: 6.6" X 5.1" X 1.5" Comes with a metal combination lock 100% active carbon inside lining to block odor Lining: 100% Polyester Extra thick waterproof main zipper Outer fabric: Velvet like

About this brand

Level 1620 Logo
Here at level 1620 we are committed to design and produce premium quality fashion items for the cannabis community around the world.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review