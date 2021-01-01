About this product

laptop Backpack with a lockable stash side pocket Bag Size: Close 17.3"X 13.9" X 1" / Open 20"X 13.9" X 1" Comes with a TSA metal combination lock Outer Fabric: 100% Polyester - Velvet touch Lining: 100% Polyester Front pocket with extra thick waterproof zipper Side pocket with extra thick waterproof zipper Exploring the fusion of urban design with premium craftsmanship, our goal is to provide an aesthetically pleasing element to the standard locking smell proof bag. Finally, you can enjoy a chic accessory that has you covered every time you leave the house. High Level Guaranteed