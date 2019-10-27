1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
on October 27th, 2019
Liberty’s classic Headband does the legendary cross of Sour D and OG Kush more than justice! This is what I like to call a non-functional sativa: it will elevate mood, energize you, and blows away depression, stress and body pain. That being said, don’t expect to get much done, because this one is a high-voltage mild-melter! Also, you can never go wrong with Liberty cartridges in terms of flavor and effect!