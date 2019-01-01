 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 9:1 Cannidex 1000mg

9:1 Cannidex 1000mg

by Liberty

Liberty Topicals Lotions 9:1 Cannidex 1000mg

Cannabinoids

THC
100.0mg
CBD
900.0mg
$100.00

About this product

Cannidex+ delivers 900 mg of CBD and 100 mg of THC in each bottle. Featuring clinically proven pharmaceutical grade base delivery technology, this waste-free airless dispenser has the capability to deliver precisely metered dosage for relief of extreme and chronic pain.

About this brand

Liberty