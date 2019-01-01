9:1 Cannidex 1000mg
by LibertyWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
$100.00
- at Metropolitan Wellness Center
- Closed until 12:00 PM
- 28.1 miles away
Store updated
About this product
Cannidex+ delivers 900 mg of CBD and 100 mg of THC in each bottle. Featuring clinically proven pharmaceutical grade base delivery technology, this waste-free airless dispenser has the capability to deliver precisely metered dosage for relief of extreme and chronic pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Liberty
Liberty