Alaskan Blackberry Distillate Cartridge - Harmony

by Liberty

5.01
Liberty Concentrates Cartridges Alaskan Blackberry Distillate Cartridge - Harmony

About this product

Alaskan Blackberry Distillate Cartridge - Harmony by Liberty

MassMedicinal

I first saw this strain on Liberty’s menu, and this may have been the best cartridge I had in 2018. Phenomenal berry flavor unparalleled in a strain specific cartridge is matched in quality buy a magnificent 50:50 sativa/indica head/body high. I use cannabis to treat depression, anxiety, stress and physical pain, and I can safely say that this strain from liberty is a true jack of all trades that connoisseurs will love as well!

