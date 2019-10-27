MassMedicinal on October 27th, 2019

I first saw this strain on Liberty’s menu, and this may have been the best cartridge I had in 2018. Phenomenal berry flavor unparalleled in a strain specific cartridge is matched in quality buy a magnificent 50:50 sativa/indica head/body high. I use cannabis to treat depression, anxiety, stress and physical pain, and I can safely say that this strain from liberty is a true jack of all trades that connoisseurs will love as well!