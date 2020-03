Mfzewski on February 2nd, 2020

This flower is extremely frosty and has a nice purple color to it. My batch from Liberty tested at 34% THCA. I am giving it 3 stars though because the total terpenes were low (1.9%) and the batch I got was very very dry and popcorny. I would like to see the bigger and nicer buds of this because even the small ones are beautiful.