MassMedicinal on October 27th, 2019

Sour D is my favorite strain of all time, for both its expansive cerebral high and it’s sure fire ability to put a smile on your face in any situation. This flower has the incredible sour, gassy, skunk aroma that has made Sour Diesel a Hall of game cannabis strain. The air-tight container couldn’t even contain the aroma as I was walking out of the dispensary!