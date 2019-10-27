 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
East Coast Sour Diesel

by Liberty

5.01
Liberty Cannabis Flower East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel by Liberty

MassMedicinal

Sour D is my favorite strain of all time, for both its expansive cerebral high and it's sure fire ability to put a smile on your face in any situation. This flower has the incredible sour, gassy, skunk aroma that has made Sour Diesel a Hall of game cannabis strain. The air-tight container couldn't even contain the aroma as I was walking out of the dispensary!

