GS Juice

by Liberty

4.52
Liberty Cannabis Flower GS Juice

Cannabinoids

THC
17.4%
CBD
$60.00

About this product

GS Juice by Liberty

2 customer reviews

4.52

Boin_Bluehand

This is pretty good. Not sure if this is a sativa, hybrid or indica because Liberty isn't forthcoming with any specs, which is my biggest complaint. The munchies in this are really sneaky and subtle. I find it leaves me in the immediate moment, and it takes some concentration to stay on any one topic because time changes really suddenly. Anything can be funny, and it's also good for chilling out, watching a movie, or hanging with friends. Really sparks imagination and creativity, too.

Eff_Irsay

This was the first Pax Era pod flavor I've tried from Liberty and I have to say, I'm impressed. I get a very similar flavor to GSC, but with a creamy- or custardy-sweet aftertaste that makes me think I'm hitting my actual vape. Highly recommend!

About this brand

Liberty