Boin_Bluehand on March 6th, 2020

This is pretty good. Not sure if this is a sativa, hybrid or indica because Liberty isn't forthcoming with any specs, which is my biggest complaint. The munchies in this are really sneaky and subtle. I find it leaves me in the immediate moment, and it takes some concentration to stay on any one topic because time changes really suddenly. Anything can be funny, and it's also good for chilling out, watching a movie, or hanging with friends. Really sparks imagination and creativity, too.