Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Liberty put their first roots down four years ago in Washington, DC, and they've been growing ever since. Opening their first Liberty Cannabis stores in Maryland, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania means bringing our mission to life. Liberty is more dedicated than ever to providing individualized care, innovative products and exceptional experiences to our patients and partners.
Be the first to review this product.