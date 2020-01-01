About this product

Lost River Seeds created the Watermelon Starburst by crossing a female Sunset Sherbet from the Cookie Fam and a male Watermelon Zkittlez from Dying Breed Seeds. The Watermelon Zkittlez male is extremely dominant by passing on its growth structure, high levels of trichome development, and its extremely unique terpene profile. Growers can expect most phenotypes from the F1 generation to resemble the Watermelon Zkittlez male, some phenotypes will have more color from the Sunset Sherbet female.