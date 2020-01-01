 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Watermelon Starburst

Watermelon Starburst

by Liberty

Write a review
Liberty Cannabis Flower Watermelon Starburst

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Lost River Seeds created the Watermelon Starburst by crossing a female Sunset Sherbet from the Cookie Fam and a male Watermelon Zkittlez from Dying Breed Seeds. The Watermelon Zkittlez male is extremely dominant by passing on its growth structure, high levels of trichome development, and its extremely unique terpene profile. Growers can expect most phenotypes from the F1 generation to resemble the Watermelon Zkittlez male, some phenotypes will have more color from the Sunset Sherbet female.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Liberty Logo
Liberty