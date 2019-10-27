MassMedicinal on October 27th, 2019

This lower potency, sativa-dominant OG variety is a good strain for users inexperienced to cartridges or concentrates in general! This strain reminds me of a Blue Dream-like strain with a little more body relief, and a little less mental clarity. That being said, this strain produces a fairly well-rounded daytime high that won’t overwhelm, and allows for flexibility for what WiFi is used to treat and when. Good for stress, depression, and light pain.