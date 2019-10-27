 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Wifi Vape Cartridge 500mg

Wifi Vape Cartridge 500mg

by Liberty

Skip to Reviews
3.01
Liberty Concentrates Cartridges Wifi Vape Cartridge 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wifi Vape Cartridge 500mg by Liberty

1 customer review

3.01

write a review

MassMedicinal

This lower potency, sativa-dominant OG variety is a good strain for users inexperienced to cartridges or concentrates in general! This strain reminds me of a Blue Dream-like strain with a little more body relief, and a little less mental clarity. That being said, this strain produces a fairly well-rounded daytime high that won’t overwhelm, and allows for flexibility for what WiFi is used to treat and when. Good for stress, depression, and light pain.

About this brand

Liberty Logo
Liberty