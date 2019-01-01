 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Ares

Ares

by Linx Vapor

Write a review
Linx Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers Ares
Linx Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers Ares
Linx Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers Ares

$109.95MSRP

About this product

The Ares is an innovative portable, rechargeable, extract vaporizer, that requires NO LOADING. You simply select your temperature setting, dip the ceramic rod atomizer into your product, hold the button and inhale. The air path is completely plastic and fiber free; giving you the most pure, non-toxic flavor possible.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Linx Vapor Logo
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.