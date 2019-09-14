 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Tincture-Original

Full Spectrum CBD Tincture-Original

by Liquid Gold CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.010
Liquid Gold CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Full Spectrum CBD Tincture-Original
Liquid Gold CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Full Spectrum CBD Tincture-Original
Liquid Gold CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Full Spectrum CBD Tincture-Original
Liquid Gold CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Full Spectrum CBD Tincture-Original
Liquid Gold CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Full Spectrum CBD Tincture-Original

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Full Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene. 100%THC free 30 mL bottle Available in 500 mg, and 1,000 mg strengths Made with 100% natural CBD, with full traceability from the start of extraction

10 customer reviews

Show all
5.010

write a review

jhend64

works very good for me and my husband. Have tried other cbd products that don't do anything. Liquid Gold customer for life!

heather09F

So glad we found Liquid Gold. Best CBD we have tried.

About this brand

Liquid Gold CBD Logo
Liquid Gold is proud to offer the highest quality, full spectrum CBD products on the market. Our priority is to give everyone access to the remarkable benefits of CBD. Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Complete Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene.