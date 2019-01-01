About this product

"Since developing the live resin extraction process back in 2013, we have more experience than anyone else with this unique extraction method. By utilizing fresh-frozen whole plants, captured at their absolute peak, we can deliver a richly-flavored and nuanced cannabis experience like no other. Live resin is a process that can result in a concentrate with a variety of textures. Whether it's diamonds, sap, or sauce, the important thing is that the flavor is world-class and authentic to the plant. Our live resin budder is hand-whipped to form an emulsion of cannabinoids and terpenes that is incredibly easy to apply. Live Budder is perhaps our favorite texture because of its shiny, smooth consistency and ease of use. Plus, because it is fully emulsified, it gives the same flavor and potency experience every time. We make our live budders (and all of our concentrates) from only the finest fresh-frozen flowers that California has to offer in order to express the true essence of cannabis. OK KK"