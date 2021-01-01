 Loading…

Citral Glue

About this product

Citral Glue is a sativa dominant strain popular for its clear-headed high paired with a subtle body relaxation. It's great for daytime since it doesn't slow you down or make you feel sluggish. Be prepared for a potent aroma reminiscent of cheese that has turned, however, the lemony, skunky, diesel flavors make up for it. Warning, munchies may ensue. Lineage: Ethos Citral Skunk crossed with Gorilla Glue #4. THC levels may vary by batch.

LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.

