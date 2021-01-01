Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Forbidden Confectionary is a sweet sativa hybrid resulting from a compilation of legendary California genetics. The high will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric. It has a distinct flavor profile of gas followed by fruity grape undertones. Lineage: Three-way cross of Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. THC levels may vary by batch.
Be the first to review this product.