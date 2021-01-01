About this product

A hybrid blend with complex cannabinoid and terpene profiles. **WHAT IS IT?** Hash is one the oldest forms of cannabis concentrates, stemming back to 1200 BC or earlier. The ancient techniques of Temple Ball Hash have evolved over the centuries, but the basics remain the same **HOW IS IT MADE?** We gathered our finest cured trim and kief and used the bubble hash method (Ice, water, pressure) to produce a full spectrum cannabinoid and terpene concentrate that can be used on its own or with flower. **STORAGE** Store the hash like how you would store your flower, in an airtight container in a cool, dry, dark place. **HOW TO SMOKE IT** A little goes a long way. Use your fingers or a clean, flat, metal tool (like a knife) to break off a small piece. (WARNING: It can be a little sticky) On its own: You can smoke hash out of your bong or bowl. For best results, use a screen to avoid creating a mess and use a high-powered lighter to light the hash. In a Joint: Hash can be a delicious complement to your joint. Either sprinkle the small pieces of hash or roll the hash in the palm of your hands to create a hash snake and place it in the middle of your joint before rolling it up. **EFFECTS** Hash is known for its long-lasting, smooth high