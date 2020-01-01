 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Calm

Calm

by Lola Lola

Write a review
Lola Lola Cannabis Pre-rolls Calm
Lola Lola Cannabis Pre-rolls Calm

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Calm is our only product featuring a single strain, due to the incredible healing properties of The Gift. Formulated by our partner farm, UV Organics, this terpene-rich and highly sought after CBD strain results from years of experimentation and refinement. The record-breaking terpene counts in The Gift are believed to activate the healing properties of CBD. Many have acknowledged this specific strain for its ability to relieve symptoms of stress and anxiety.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lola Lola Logo
We 're here to help you feel good and live inspired. We simplify the path to feeling good by elevating everyday ambitions with elegant and easy-to-use cannabis experiences. Between our all natural CBD, THC and Hash-Infused blends, you can seamlessly switch gears from a well-deserved nap to a high-vibe festival. We believe that feeling good also includes looking good and doing good, so we always aim for the trifecta: pinnacle quality, aesthetic and partnerships. As such, we continually invite collaborations with growers and designers to keep our products fresh and our community inspired.