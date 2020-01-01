About this product
Calm is our only product featuring a single strain, due to the incredible healing properties of The Gift. Formulated by our partner farm, UV Organics, this terpene-rich and highly sought after CBD strain results from years of experimentation and refinement. The record-breaking terpene counts in The Gift are believed to activate the healing properties of CBD. Many have acknowledged this specific strain for its ability to relieve symptoms of stress and anxiety.
