Mingle is a hybrid THC blend that helps facilitate social experiences with an even mix of energy and ease. The blend can help with motivation, confidence and camaraderie. It is designed to soothe social anxieties and enhance bonding experiences.
Lola Lola
We 're here to help you feel good and live inspired. We simplify the path to feeling good by elevating everyday ambitions with elegant and easy-to-use cannabis experiences. Between our all natural CBD, THC and Hash-Infused blends, you can seamlessly switch gears from a well-deserved nap to a high-vibe festival. We believe that feeling good also includes looking good and doing good, so we always aim for the trifecta: pinnacle quality, aesthetic and partnerships. As such, we continually invite collaborations with growers and designers to keep our products fresh and our community inspired.