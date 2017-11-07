RebekahEdington
on November 7th, 2017
Im a hairdresser and with doing remodeling on our house this Arthritis Salve is so amazing on my wrists!!!!
The unique combination of carrier oils in this product allows the skin to easily absorb the proteins and vitamins A, D and E contained in these oils. In addition we have selected complimentary essential oils to reduce inflammation and pain. Other essential oils increase blood flow and improve circulation to reduce the discomfort of osteoarthritis.
on August 6th, 2017
Last winter I broke my wrist and don't like to take prescription pills of any type. I have also been diagnosed with arthritis ... especially my shoulders as I am a 52 yr old carpenter. I met Karen, the creator/owner of lost remedy while I was visiting Montana. I tried the arthritis balm and was thrilled at how much it helped the pain in my wrist or anywhere I was in pain. I am able to apply it directly to the location of pain and before I long the pain disappears! Doing business with karen is always a pleasure. Her products are high quality and reflect the integrity that Karen demonstrates in business!!! I am looking forward to trying her Burn cream but haven't had a pressing need as yet. Thank you Lost Remedy!
on July 26th, 2017
I'm a writer with arthritis in my wrist and fingers. You can imagine how that might interfere with my productivity. When I get a flare-up, the arthritis salve gets me back to work in 10 minutes. I did learn that for it to work optimally, it's important to take the time to rub the product into the skin. Generating heat with the friction of rubbing seems to help the salve penetrate to be more effective.