MJRoberts on August 6th, 2017

Last winter I broke my wrist and don't like to take prescription pills of any type. I have also been diagnosed with arthritis ... especially my shoulders as I am a 52 yr old carpenter. I met Karen, the creator/owner of lost remedy while I was visiting Montana. I tried the arthritis balm and was thrilled at how much it helped the pain in my wrist or anywhere I was in pain. I am able to apply it directly to the location of pain and before I long the pain disappears! Doing business with karen is always a pleasure. Her products are high quality and reflect the integrity that Karen demonstrates in business!!! I am looking forward to trying her Burn cream but haven't had a pressing need as yet. Thank you Lost Remedy!