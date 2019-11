shadyfritz53 on March 14th, 2018

I had a nasty scrape on my elbow that lingered for over two weeks. It would scab over, but would re-open when I bent my elbow. As a loyal fan of Lost Remedy joint and muscle relief, I bought the first aid balm and followed the instructions. Within a week there was a healthy growth of new skin and it is finally back to new. Though healing took a little longer than expected, I probably waited a little too long to treat it.