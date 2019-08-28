 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Renewal Complexion Treatment - Day

by Lost Remedy, Inc.

About this product

Nurture and protect your skin without harsh chemicals. Renewal Day cream tones and moisturizes with natural, healing ingredients. Sweet almond oil provides an excellent emollient base as well as its ability to soften and recondition skin. The addition of argan oil provides anti-aging and restructuring properties. Eight essential oils work to smooth wrinkles, tone and tighten skin, shrink eye bags, relieve fluid retention, treat acne flareups and stimulate circulation. This smooth, soothing cream absorbs quickly, protecting your skin from the elements. Use it under makeup for smooth, flawless coverage.

newengland22

When I apply Renewal Day cream right after I wash my face each morning, I always feel that I’ve done something good for my skin—the sense of its soothing, softening qualities is immediate. Also, Renewal Day has proven to be the perfect product to use as a primer before applying foundation. I highly recommend this product!

