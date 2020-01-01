Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A long-lasting, vegan lip moisturizer that's just so good, you might want to kiss us! Made with natural ingredients your lips will love, like hemp seed oil, meadowfoam seed oil, avocado oil and cocoa butter. net wt. .07 oz (2 g) These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.
Be the first to review this product.