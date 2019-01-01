 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp-Infused Honey

by Luce Farm Wellness

About this product

Our Hemp-Infused Honey is the perfect natural sweetener for your morning tea, coffee, or to eat right off the spoon. We blend our high quality, full spectrum CBD hemp extract with certified organic coconut oil and raw Vermont honey. Each teaspoon of honey contains 10 mg of CBD for a total of 360 mg of CBD per 6 oz. jar.

About this brand

lucefarmwellness.com A diverse, organic production farm focused on creating full-spectrum hemp products of the highest quality. We are sustainable hemp farmers, ancient recipe creators and stewards of the land with a shared passion and respect for natural living, herbal alternatives and environmental sustainability. Fate led us to manifest our dream of reconnecting to the land and raising a family in harmony with nature. In 2016, with children, dogs and livestock in tow, we happily accepted the challenge of bringing Luce Farm, a 200-year old homestead in Vermont, back into production. Our dedication to sustainable agriculture and our passion for holistic health are joined and the result is Luce Farm Wellness. We hope you enjoy incorporating the fruits of our labor into your daily routines!