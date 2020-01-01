 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Luce Farm Wellness
Luce Farm Wellness

Ancient Recipes for a Modern World

About Luce Farm Wellness

lucefarmwellness.com A diverse, organic production farm focused on creating full-spectrum hemp products of the highest quality. We are sustainable hemp farmers, ancient recipe creators and stewards of the land with a shared passion and respect for natural living, herbal alternatives and environmental sustainability. Fate led us to manifest our dream of reconnecting to the land and raising a family in harmony with nature. In 2016, with children, dogs and livestock in tow, we happily accepted the challenge of bringing Luce Farm, a 200-year old homestead in Vermont, back into production. Our dedication to sustainable agriculture and our passion for holistic health are joined and the result is Luce Farm Wellness. We hope you enjoy incorporating the fruits of our labor into your daily routines!

United States