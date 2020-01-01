NoPowderyMildewPro - Pathogen Elimination + Grow Acceleration LED
by LumAgra Tech
The 200-Watt adjustable-spectra LumiBar provides reliable illumination for multilayer crop production, plant research and environmental growth chambers. A direct replacement for the limited light spectra of fluorescent fixtures, this 4-foot passively cooled fixture radiates more blue and all the red missing from T5, T8 and T12 bulbs. Wireless software control over lighting zones, spectral output and intensity empowers growers to improve crop quality and growth rates. Rebate eligible.
