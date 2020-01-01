 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
LumiGrow Pro 325 LED Grow Lights

by Lumigrow

The Pro 325 greenhouse fixtures are engineered for commercial greenhouses, research applications and CEA environments. Developed in conjunction with top agriscience institutions, each fixture’s adjustable spectra and wireless software-based control system enable growers and researchers to control multiple lighting zones with custom light programs. Standard and high voltage options available. Rebate eligible.

LumiGrow, Inc., the leading provider of smart horticultural lighting solutions, enables commercial growers and researchers to achieve operational efficiencies, reduce energy consumption and improve crop yields. LumiGrow offers a range of third-party proven lighting solutions for greenhouses, indoor gardens and scientific research chambers. Our commercial and institutional installations include the world’s largest agribusinesses, Top 100 garden centers, produce and flower growers as well as leading academic institutions. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, LumiGrow is privately owned and operated. Committed to delivering top-performing, energy-efficient lighting to commercial greenhouse growers, researchers and indoor gardeners, we’re always glad to hear from the community we serve.