  Home
  Products
  Edibles
  Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Universal Cannabis Tonic - Meadow Blend (Balanced THC/CBD)

Universal Cannabis Tonic - Meadow Blend (Balanced THC/CBD)

by Luminous Botanicals

Luminous Botanicals Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Universal Cannabis Tonic - Meadow Blend (Balanced THC/CBD)

About this product

Introducing Universal Cannabis Tonic, the first and only cannabis medicine designed to be eaten, rubbed into sore muscles and aching joints, and applied by both men and women to enhance sensual pleasure. Potent + Reliable We standardize our potency to 25 mg of activated cannabinoids per ml. Strong enough for real relief and much stronger than most tinctures and topicals. Simple + Pure We extract directly into a base blend of organic nut oils without the use of solvents or alcohol. Universal Cannabis Tonic tastes great, without any sugars or artificial flavors. Easy to Use Our bottle comes with a graduated dropper marked at .4 ml (10 mg) and .8 ml (20 mg). The dropper makes it simple to accurately measure your preferred oral dose every time and to apply topically without wasting a drop. Meadow Blend has equal amounts of THC and CBD. Adding CBD to the mix makes Meadow Blend less inebriating, allowing people to experience the benefits of THC while feeling less altered and more in control. CBD is also believed to reduce anxiety, making this a good blend for patients who find that THC alone leaves them feeling agitated. 5mg THC + 5mg CBD (10mg total) per .4ml dose 75 doses per 1 oz. bottle 750mg total THC + CBD per 1 oz. bottle Available in 1 oz., 1/2 oz., and .8ml sample sizes. Ingredients: Cannabis, organic almond oil, organic coconut oil, natural flavors.

8 customer reviews

KTMcCombs

I have a rare disease and infuse plasma products over a four hour period once a week. I have to premedicate with Benadryl and have an epi-pen close by in case I have a terrible reaction. My normal side effects are moderate constant pain for 24 hours, nausea, lack of appetite, swelling, severe fatigue, and emotional unease. Meadow has literally changed my life. I have always been a bouncer back and have two speeds: fast and crashed. My infusion side effects were hampering my ability to lead a more normal life. Meadow is just the right blend for my particular needs. My swelling isn’t nearly as much, my pain is greatly diminished, I am much more able to rest at the appropriate time after infusion, and because of all of this, I feel more calm and am more frequently my usual joyful self. To say that I am grateful is a gross understatement. I appreciate you so very much, Luminous Botanicals. Watch out for me to run a half marathon within the next couple of years, because...well, I want to.

localmaryjane

When I'm wanting to feel a little more warm and fuzzy from my tincture Meadow is it! I love how I can still focus and be present but feel more relaxed and calm. Meadow is such a great 1:1 ratio and I love how I can use it as a massage oil and put it in the bath as a soak too. It's such a versatile product. I love this one.

rivrunnr3

Great to be used topically and orally, knocks out my neck and back pain within an hour of using it and the relief lasts all day. I take .4ml every morning to help relieve just general soreness from life. It also helps me focus without giving me too much of a buzz. its a great 1:1 product, plus I also love the farms they use to make their products.

About this brand

Luminous Botanicals makes clean, natural, cannabis products to help people connect deeply with themselves, with others, and with the health of our planet.