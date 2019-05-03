KTMcCombs on May 3rd, 2019

I have a rare disease and infuse plasma products over a four hour period once a week. I have to premedicate with Benadryl and have an epi-pen close by in case I have a terrible reaction. My normal side effects are moderate constant pain for 24 hours, nausea, lack of appetite, swelling, severe fatigue, and emotional unease. Meadow has literally changed my life. I have always been a bouncer back and have two speeds: fast and crashed. My infusion side effects were hampering my ability to lead a more normal life. Meadow is just the right blend for my particular needs. My swelling isn’t nearly as much, my pain is greatly diminished, I am much more able to rest at the appropriate time after infusion, and because of all of this, I feel more calm and am more frequently my usual joyful self. To say that I am grateful is a gross understatement. I appreciate you so very much, Luminous Botanicals. Watch out for me to run a half marathon within the next couple of years, because...well, I want to.