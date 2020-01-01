About this product

Sky Blend is our expansive THC blend. The soaring effects of THC can be helpful for those seeking to distance themselves from pain - making space for insight, inspiration, and reflection. A small amount of CBD is added to the blend to soften the experience. Our Universal Cannabis Tonic is a versatile, full-spectrum tincture designed to be eaten, rubbed into sore muscles and aching joints, or used as a lubricant to enhance sensual play. It is available in three blends: a high THC blend called Sky, a high CBD blend called Earth, and a balanced THC/CBD blend called Meadow. Universal Cannabis Tonic is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, and tastes great, without any sugars or artificial flavors. Available in 30ml, 15ml, .8ml trial sizes, and softgel capsules. Ingredients: Organic almond oil, Sun+Earth Certified cannabis flower, organic virgin coconut oil, natural flavors Standardized potency: 9mg THC + 1mg CBD per .4ml (10mg) dose, 2 doses per .8ml vial, 18mg THC + 2mg CBD per .8ml vial