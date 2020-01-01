Low Dose Tincture 250mg
by Evermore Cannabis Company
1 piece
$40.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sky Blend is our expansive THC blend. The soaring effects of THC can be helpful for those seeking to distance themselves from pain - making space for insight, inspiration, and reflection. A small amount of CBD is added to the blend to soften the experience. Our Universal Cannabis Tonic is a versatile, full-spectrum tincture designed to be eaten, rubbed into sore muscles and aching joints, or used as a lubricant to enhance sensual play. It is available in three blends: a high THC blend called Sky, a high CBD blend called Earth, and a balanced THC/CBD blend called Meadow. Universal Cannabis Tonic is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, and tastes great, without any sugars or artificial flavors. Available in 30ml, 15ml, .8ml trial sizes, and softgel capsules. Ingredients: Organic almond oil, Sun+Earth Certified cannabis flower, organic virgin coconut oil, natural flavors Standardized potency: 9mg THC + 1mg CBD per .4ml (10mg) dose, 2 doses per .8ml vial, 18mg THC + 2mg CBD per .8ml vial
Be the first to review this product.