03/08/2019 34 packs of 60 remaining White Cherry Hybrid is a pungent - heady varietal of cannabis bringing the original Cherry Pie strain together with a double cross of White Widow. Three years in the making - our own original Cherry Widow (♂Cherry Pie x ♀White Widow) bx (♂White Widow) to bring us White Cherry Stable. 6 Reg Seed Packs available (60 packs total limited release) US ORDERS ONLY - PayPal / Visa / Mastercard safe secure ordering - orders shipped within 48 hours - discreet receipts and shipping - price includes shipping Simply drop us an email at lurchcanna@gmail.com , tell us which packs you want and how many of each. We will send you the secure payment link - click - pay - and your beans are on the way!
White Widow
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.