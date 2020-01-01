About this product
Great hybrid. NL5 headie high with an old school skunk nose. Bred by: Dominion Seed Company
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
LUVLI
Tier 1 production facility located in the heart of Portland, OR. LUVLI has provided high-quality, indoor grown cannabis to the Oregon market since 2012. From old school funk to new school cultivars, our products are always consistent. With a huge catalog of genetics in our vault, we try to introduce new strains every few months.