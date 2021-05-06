 Loading…

Hybrid

Pressure

by LUVLI

LUVLI Cannabis Flower Pressure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Tier 1 production facility located in the heart of Portland, OR. LUVLI has provided high-quality, indoor grown cannabis to the Oregon market since 2012. From old school funk to new school cultivars, our products are always consistent. With a huge catalog of genetics in our vault, we try to introduce new strains every few months.

About this strain

Gary Payton

Gary Payton
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.

