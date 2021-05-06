About this product
About this brand
LUVLI
Tier 1 production facility located in the heart of Portland, OR. LUVLI has provided high-quality, indoor grown cannabis to the Oregon market since 2012. From old school funk to new school cultivars, our products are always consistent. With a huge catalog of genetics in our vault, we try to introduce new strains every few months.
About this strain
Gary Payton
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Linalool
A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.
