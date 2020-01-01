About this product

An angkoracle whisper of zesty citrus & aromatic botanicals, our high quality handcrafted teas are just what the doctor ordered. A blend of Green Tea, Lemon Grass and Lemon Myrtle. It is rumored that green tea strengthens tooth enamel, and contains one of the highest levels of antioxidants. Used to stabilize blood sugar levels in diabetics, clears skin affected by acne and aids in the treatments & prevention of cancer, Migraines, hormonal imbalance. Green Tea, Lemon Grass, Myrtle and spices. Sativan & Caffeinated, Active Blend.