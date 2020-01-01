 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. SuppleTea

SuppleTea

by Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co

Write a review
Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co Edibles Beverages SuppleTea

$12.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Good taste is always understated. It is rumored that green tea; strengthens enamel, contains one of the highest levels of antioxidants, has been used to stabilize blood sugar levels in diabetics, clears skin affected by acne and aids in the treatment & prevention of cancer. Ginger, Tangerine, citrus. Herbal/Indican, Relaxing Blend.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co Logo
THC and CBD infused Coffee, Tea, Mocha, Cocoa Mushroom Elixirs and Mocktails. Organic, Instant, Sugar - Soy - Gluten Free, Varietal Specific designed for specific conditions, healthy alternatives to most edibles!