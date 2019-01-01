About this product

Blue Label Proprietary Hemp Extract is an oil extracted right from the hemp plant and includes no additives. It is a CO2 extracted hemp oil with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 15%-18%. This approximates to about 150mg-180mg CBD per gram. CBD Only - No THC The Blue Label hemp extract is decarboxylated, which activates its phytocannabinoids. This hemp oil is ideal for those looking to receive a high level of phytonutrients from a non-filtered hemp oil. The Blue Label hemp extract is a thick and dark paste-like substance. It’s non-psychoactive and contains only trace amounts of THC. This hemp extract is legal across the United States and several other countries. No medical card is needed to purchase the Blue Label hemp extract. When purchasing, choose from 1 gram, 3 grams, or 10 grams; each size contains a phytocannabinoid concentration of 15-18%. Below is an overview of the phytocannabinoid potency in each size of our Blue Label hemp oil concentrate. 1 gram / 150mg-180mg CBD / 30 servings 3 grams / 360mg-540mg CBD / 90 servings 10 grams / 1200mg-1800mg CBD / 300 servings