About this product

The Element CO2 is a wireless data logger that measures and records carbon dioxide, humidity, and temperature levels in a variety of applications. This data logger is ideal for use in air quality studies as well as monitoring growing environments, providing growers with a complete profile of factors affecting plants. The Element CO2 data logger comes with a 16 ft cable connected to the CO2 sensor, making it ideal for placement around grow rooms or greenhouses to ensure optimum levels. The logger features an LCD screen which provides instant access to current readings, as well as minimum, maximum, and average statistics. The device also features configurable alarms, battery life indicator, and the ability to reset statistics without impacting the data collection. The Element CO2 logger features a convenient wall mount, while the CO2 sensor is equipped with dual lock for easy and secure placement and effortless mobility. Temperature recorded on the Element CO2 can be expressed in °C, °F, °R, or K while humidity can be shown in %RH, mg/ml, and Dew Point. Carbon dioxide can be expressed as either ppm or as a percentage. All units can be viewed on both the LCD screen as well as in the software. The device can be used to determine ventilation efficiency in grow rooms of varying plant cycles. By determining the levels of carbon dioxide, improvements can be made to the ventilation systems and energy saving opportunities become more easily identified. The Element CO2 can be used as a standalone data logger, or used wirelessly to transmit collected data back to a central PC for real time monitoring. When used with MadgeTech Cloud Services, data can be viewed in real time on any internet enabled device, from anywhere in the world. The Element CO2 can be used as a single wireless data logging system, or can be expanded to a large scale system including hundreds of data loggers. The Element CO2 utilizes the latest version of the MadgeTech 4 Data Logger Software to analyze data or generate reports in graphs or tabular formats. Summary and statistic views are also available for further analysis, as well as the capability to export to Excel®. The Element CO2 data logger is MadgeTech Cloud Services ready, providing users the ability to monitor data remotely on any smartphone, tablet or internet enabled device. Learn more about MadgeTech Cloud Services.