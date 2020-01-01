About this product

The Element HT is two-way wireless temperature and humidity data logger with LCD. Designed for HVAC studies as well as day to day temperature and humidity monitoring of grow and storage rooms. Designed with external humidity and RTD based temperature sensors, the ergonomic device provides a fast response time for both parameters. For customer convenience, the large digital display provides current readings as well as minimum, maximum and average readings for a quick snapshot of the logged data. This allows customers to quickly access data and spend less time maintaining the device. For remote monitoring of the grow or storage room, data can be provided in real time back to a central PC, or connected directly to the MadgeTech Cloud where it can be viewed on any internet enabled device. This data logger is able to transmit up to 500 feet maximum indoors. Built-in memory stores data internally, so data will never be lost in the event of a power outage. The Element HT features user programmable alarm settings for both temperature and humidity parameters. An audible buzzer and LED alarm indicator notifies users when the temperature or humidity is above or below the threshold set in the alarm. Email and text alarms can also be configured and sent from within the software, allowing users to be notified almost anywhere. The Element HT can be used as a single, wireless data logging system, or it can be expanded to a large scale system, which can include hundreds of data loggers measuring a number of areas (additional MadgeTech wireless data loggers and transceivers may be required). The Element HT utilizes the latest MadgeTech Software, a powerful, analytic tool. Data can be viewed in graphical or tabular formats and summary and statistics views are available for further analysis. The software features export to Excel®, data annotation, digital calibration and more. The Element HT data logger is MadgeTech Cloud Services ready, providing users the ability to monitor data remotely on any smartphone, tablet or internet enabled device. Learn more about MadgeTech Cloud Services.