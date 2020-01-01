 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Erez

by MAGDUG - Made in the USA - Out with the old...in with the new!

Erez, a best-selling cannabis variety in Israel, is an indica-dominant strain developed by the company Tikun Olam and is named after their first patient. Although bred for treating sleep disorders, this strain’s 70% indica blend also effectively wards off pain, nausea, inflammation, and indigestion.

About this brand

We solved the common pain points of the classically popular dugout system many still use. Tedious Loading - Hot One-Hitter Pipes on Lips - Moisture Stealing Wood Bodies - Loose Lids - all dealt with by innovations tucked into a sleek & traditional body style. The retro design provides an integral loading tool which offers a stable platform for weed to easily fill the 2 gram reservoir. Then we designed a custom turned one-hitter that has a washable silicone butt to stop that heat transfer to the user's lips. Tired of spilling in pockets & on the ground from dropping; we added a spring tensioned lid.