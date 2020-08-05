Erez
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Product rating:
Strain rating:
About this strain
Erez, a best-selling cannabis variety in Israel, is an indica-dominant strain developed by the company Tikun Olam and is named after their first patient. Although bred for treating sleep disorders, this strain’s 70% indica blend also effectively wards off pain, nausea, inflammation, and indigestion.
Erez effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
28% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!