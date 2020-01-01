 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. MAGDUG - Made in the USA - Out with the old...in with the new!
MAGDUG - Made in the USA - Out with the old...in with the new!

MAGDUG - The 1 that drastically improved the old Dugout!

Sleek retro design with a loading tool & washable silicone tip on the one hitter for heat protection
The loading tool secures under the spring tensioned lid and is unobtrusive to fit in the pocket.
The "shovel" helps ground material to be collected & directed into the reservoir. Less Mess!
Down the shovel...
MAGDUG is made in the USA, requires no batteries, is highly durable, convenient & reliable for years
About MAGDUG - Made in the USA - Out with the old...in with the new!

We solved the common pain points of the classically popular dugout system many still use. Tedious Loading - Hot One-Hitter Pipes on Lips - Moisture Stealing Wood Bodies - Loose Lids - all dealt with by innovations tucked into a sleek & traditional body style. The retro design provides an integral loading tool which offers a stable platform for weed to easily fill the 2 gram reservoir. Then we designed a custom turned one-hitter that has a washable silicone butt to stop that heat transfer to the user's lips. Tired of spilling in pockets & on the ground from dropping; we added a spring tensioned lid.