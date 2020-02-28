 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cooking
  5. MB2E Machine

MB2E Machine

by Magical Butter

Skip to Reviews
4.417
Magical Butter Edibles Cooking MB2E Machine

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The MagicalButter machine is the world’s first countertop Botanical Extractor™, designed for creating fantastic recipes, infusing the essence of healthy herbs into butter, oil, grain alcohol, lotions, and more! MagicalButter Makes Herbal Butters, Oils, Tinctures, Soups, Sauces, Salad Dressings, Skin Care Products, Pet Medicines, and more.

17 customer reviews

Show all
4.417

write a review

Redscorpio7

Bought $174.00 bundle. Late delivery left at door, no chance to refuse. Was promised 30% refund.Kendra Pilson, Customer Service said there was no purchase, no records of e mails. I sent proof, everything requested. Jessica Freyn, Office Manager, has yet to respond to proof sent. Fixed income, disabled vet. They stole from me.

Aeradix

Great product and really worth the price. 220 V version is also available around the world and in South Africa at www.aeradix.co.za

amgman

This machine is CRAP!!Handle will break on you right away--BEWARE!!!!

Related video

Infused Gingerbread Houses with The Magical Butter Machine

June 12, 2018

03:58

About this brand

Magical Butter Logo
The MagicalButter machine is the world’s first countertop Botanical Extractor™, designed for creating fantastic recipes, infusing the essence of healthy herbs into butter, oil, grain alcohol, lotions, and more!