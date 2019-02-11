Purple_Skunk_Monger on August 22nd, 2018

Ultra potent strain, heavy on the Indica side. As the name suggests it a good nighttime strain which is sure to provide you with some much needed sleep. Id imagine it would also be suitable for pain. I find it really helps me sleep after days where my anxiety was acute. The only downside to this strain is it left my mouth drier then sandpaper and it also gave me a few headaches. I found the high to intense but short acting, say 1-2 hours max then it plateaus leaving me really sleepy. Again, good for night time not that effective for daytime use or when mental capacity is required.