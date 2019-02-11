 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Comatose OG

Comatose OG

by Mainland Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
4.04
Mainland Cannabis Cannabis Flower Comatose OG

About this product

Comatose OG by Mainland Cannabis

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.04

write a review

OG420Reviews

I don't mean to boast, comatose had me toasted like a ghost, Roasted at 420c, Covered and let stand. Like a folk punk metal band.

bonfire_lit

The name says it all. Don't make plans - and by that I mean don't plan on doing anything, because this strain will put you out cold. I haven't gone to bed at 10pm in a very long time.

Purple_Skunk_Monger

Ultra potent strain, heavy on the Indica side. As the name suggests it a good nighttime strain which is sure to provide you with some much needed sleep. Id imagine it would also be suitable for pain. I find it really helps me sleep after days where my anxiety was acute. The only downside to this strain is it left my mouth drier then sandpaper and it also gave me a few headaches. I found the high to intense but short acting, say 1-2 hours max then it plateaus leaving me really sleepy. Again, good for night time not that effective for daytime use or when mental capacity is required.

About this brand

Mainland Cannabis Logo
Providing a safe and reliable platform for patients from across Canada to purchase their medicine