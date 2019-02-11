OG420Reviews
I don't mean to boast, comatose had me toasted like a ghost, Roasted at 420c, Covered and let stand. Like a folk punk metal band.
on November 25th, 2018
The name says it all. Don't make plans - and by that I mean don't plan on doing anything, because this strain will put you out cold. I haven't gone to bed at 10pm in a very long time.
on August 22nd, 2018
Ultra potent strain, heavy on the Indica side. As the name suggests it a good nighttime strain which is sure to provide you with some much needed sleep. Id imagine it would also be suitable for pain. I find it really helps me sleep after days where my anxiety was acute. The only downside to this strain is it left my mouth drier then sandpaper and it also gave me a few headaches. I found the high to intense but short acting, say 1-2 hours max then it plateaus leaving me really sleepy. Again, good for night time not that effective for daytime use or when mental capacity is required.