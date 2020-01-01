 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies 50mg

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies 50mg

by Majik Edibles

Write a review
Majik Edibles Edibles Cookies White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies 50mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

50mg total - 2 cookies These aren't your Grandma's cookies! At 25mg THC a piece, these chewy chocolate chip-covered cookies are a potent mix for adults only. Save 15% on this and other infused Edibles every Monday for Medible Monday. Enjoy the Majik!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Majik Edibles Logo