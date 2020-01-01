Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
50mg total - 2 cookies These aren't your Grandma's cookies! At 25mg THC a piece, these chewy chocolate chip-covered cookies are a potent mix for adults only. Save 15% on this and other infused Edibles every Monday for Medible Monday. Enjoy the Majik!
