Great consistency of wax with an obviously high terp content. Very calming to the senses even before it’s smoked. Be sure to be in the proper setting when enjoying this amazing product. As soon as you get a lung full you’ll be sent to another world of feeling and senses. Just relax and let it take you on a trip of relaxation and joy!
MakersMIP
RELATE We are a passionate group helping to shape this growing industry. We are your friends and neighbors. We are your community. CULTIVATE We go to work everyday - hard and whole-heartedly - so we can establish real, lasting relationships with our community and industry. APPRECIATE We value the opportunity you give us; to dream big or go home. We could not do this without you. COMMUNICATE We want to hear from you - through cooperation we will expand the boundaries of what this amazing plant can bring to people’s lives. CREATE We are here to MAKE and represent one of Colorado's finest brands; to MAKE you a believer in our quality product and dedicated service.