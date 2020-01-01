About this product

The Cannabidiol CBD Oil Soap Bar features Alfalfa naturally hydrates skin while improving blood circulation, smoothing skin texture. CBD Oil is a full-spectrum cannabinoid extract with CBD and other cannabinoids. It’s one of many powerful cannabinoids found in hemp, and is known for supporting the body and mind in various ways. Fresh Cannabis Sativa accented with notes of clove buds and rich earthy patchouli. Ingredients Saponified Oils of Coconut (Cocos Nucifera), Olive (Olea Europaea), Soybean (Glycine Soja), and Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii), Sodium Hydroxide (Lye), Alfalfa Powder, Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil (100mg), and Cannabis (Cannabis Sativa) Fragrance. Key Ingredients Alfalfa: Rich in vitamin A and enzymes which both work to keep the skin healthy and glowing. It also helps detoxify skin and draw out impurities. Naturally hydrates skin while improving blood circulation, smoothing skin texture, and reducing stretch marks. Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil*: CBD oil is a full-spectrum cannabinoid extract with CBD and other cannabinoids and beneficial plant compounds like terpenes and flavonoids from Charlotte's Web by Stanley Brothers approved by U.S. Hemp Authority (hemp contains no more than .3% THC) Cannabis Sativa Fragrance Oil: A hypnotic heart of fresh Cannabis Sativa accented with notes of clove buds and rich earthy patchouli (does not contain THC or CBD) *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. All products is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.