 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Oil Soap Bar made from Charlotte's Web Oil

CBD Oil Soap Bar made from Charlotte's Web Oil

by Manos Soap Co.

Write a review
Manos Soap Co. Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Oil Soap Bar made from Charlotte's Web Oil
Manos Soap Co. Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Oil Soap Bar made from Charlotte's Web Oil
Manos Soap Co. Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Oil Soap Bar made from Charlotte's Web Oil
Manos Soap Co. Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Oil Soap Bar made from Charlotte's Web Oil

$15.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Cannabidiol CBD Oil Soap Bar features Alfalfa naturally hydrates skin while improving blood circulation, smoothing skin texture. CBD Oil is a full-spectrum cannabinoid extract with CBD and other cannabinoids. It’s one of many powerful cannabinoids found in hemp, and is known for supporting the body and mind in various ways. Fresh Cannabis Sativa accented with notes of clove buds and rich earthy patchouli. Ingredients Saponified Oils of Coconut (Cocos Nucifera), Olive (Olea Europaea), Soybean (Glycine Soja), and Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii), Sodium Hydroxide (Lye), Alfalfa Powder, Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil (100mg), and Cannabis (Cannabis Sativa) Fragrance. Key Ingredients Alfalfa: Rich in vitamin A and enzymes which both work to keep the skin healthy and glowing. It also helps detoxify skin and draw out impurities. Naturally hydrates skin while improving blood circulation, smoothing skin texture, and reducing stretch marks. Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil*: CBD oil is a full-spectrum cannabinoid extract with CBD and other cannabinoids and beneficial plant compounds like terpenes and flavonoids from Charlotte's Web by Stanley Brothers approved by U.S. Hemp Authority (hemp contains no more than .3% THC) Cannabis Sativa Fragrance Oil: A hypnotic heart of fresh Cannabis Sativa accented with notes of clove buds and rich earthy patchouli (does not contain THC or CBD) *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. All products is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Manos Soap Co. Logo
Manos Soap Co. is a handcrafted, Greek Isles inspired skincare company based in Colorado