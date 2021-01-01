 Loading…

Bubba Kush

by Marijah's Farm

Sold by the pound (lb.). Hand trimmed CBG Flower. Grade A nose and smooth smoking. Mostly green with some orange elements. Available in individual and bulk quantities. Looking for Wholesale? Contact us at info@marijahs.com or call/text 717-750-5582 Marijah’s Farm is a full-service greenhouse farm offering domestic and international distribution. We provided exceptional quality and we’re dedicated to delivering feel-good moments to our wholesale partners and their customers. Our products include everything from oils to edibles, distillate, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and our bestseller; our high-grade, hand trimmed flower. White-label options also available.

Hey! We’re Marijah’s – a full-service luxury CBD Farm delivering more than just a “product” to your door. Marijah’s story originated in a special moment between two friends – where in that moment there was nothing but happiness, bliss, and a lot of laughter. With our premium line, we’re looking to provide you and your ones with those exact feel-good moments. It’s the lifestyle we want to share with our loved ones. So, take some time, roll one up, pass it along and always feel your best. So check us out and order today via our Apple or Android App and try “#YourNewBud.” Delta 8 Also Available in Wholesale Quantity.

