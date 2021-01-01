About this product
Sold by the pound (lb.). Hand trimmed CBG Flower. Grade A nose and smooth smoking. Mostly green with some orange elements. Available in individual and bulk quantities. Looking for Wholesale? Contact us at info@marijahs.com or call/text 717-750-5582 Marijah’s Farm is a full-service greenhouse farm offering domestic and international distribution. We provided exceptional quality and we’re dedicated to delivering feel-good moments to our wholesale partners and their customers. Our products include everything from oils to edibles, distillate, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and our bestseller; our high-grade, hand trimmed flower. White-label options also available.
About this brand
Marijah's Farm
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.