600mg CBD Ethanol Extraction

by Marks Organix

$40.00MSRP

About this product

The Purest, Cleanest, CBD Vape Cartridge on the Market. Ethanol Leaves behind the Terpinoid Profile,(Similar to Butane), but much clean and safer, Similar to Co2 Extraction. When Extracting with Co2, some of the Terpenes and Flavors are burnt off. Ethnol is the best choice. Terpenes Are Extracted with the ACTUAL FRUIT. ORANGE and STRAWBERRY

About this brand

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm