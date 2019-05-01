 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Golden Cobra

by Marks Organix

Marks Organix Cannabis Flower Golden Cobra

Golden Cobra is a cross between Grape Kush, and Tangie. It is very much a Sativa. Sweet and citrusy aromas and flavors. The taste and high are just as good as the look.

MassivePonyFan

Great flavour and smell. Super citrusy. I didn't buy it from the company listed but this is the only one on this site. The high is both calming and alerting.

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm