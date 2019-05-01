MassivePonyFan
on May 1st, 2019
Great flavour and smell. Super citrusy. I didn't buy it from the company listed but this is the only one on this site. The high is both calming and alerting.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Golden Cobra is a cross between Grape Kush, and Tangie. It is very much a Sativa. Sweet and citrusy aromas and flavors. The taste and high are just as good as the look.
on May 1st, 2019
Great flavour and smell. Super citrusy. I didn't buy it from the company listed but this is the only one on this site. The high is both calming and alerting.