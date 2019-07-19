 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Zookies

by Marks Organix

Cross between Animal Cookies and Original Glue. Zookies provides deep sedation, while keeping the mind motivated. It is a well rounded medical strain, that is very popular on west coast. Top Shelf!

Straingad

Best weed I ever tasted and smoked the high is on another level. Sour, Platinum kush, GG, Bubba Kush is not messing with this top shelf weed Quality texture and taste. 5.5.5.5

Ngbblckmel

Zookies had a good aroma to it hard punch still can focus off it only need a couple pulls

Matheusbevilas

Really good strain to use before going to bed. Keeps the mind focused and the body relaxed.

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm