Straingad
on July 19th, 2019
Best weed I ever tasted and smoked the high is on another level. Sour, Platinum kush, GG, Bubba Kush is not messing with this top shelf weed Quality texture and taste. 5.5.5.5
Cross between Animal Cookies and Original Glue. Zookies provides deep sedation, while keeping the mind motivated. It is a well rounded medical strain, that is very popular on west coast. Top Shelf!
on July 19th, 2019
on June 6th, 2019
Zookies had a good aroma to it hard punch still can focus off it only need a couple pulls
on May 10th, 2019
Really good strain to use before going to bed. Keeps the mind focused and the body relaxed.